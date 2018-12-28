ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro accidentally listed on Flipkart with Snapdragon 660 SoC

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a mid-tier smartphone that packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood.

    Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is one of the most well-received smartphone lineup in the market. The affordable price tag with some powerful set of features makes these devices stand out in the crowd. The latest Redmi Note smartphone introduced by the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is the Redmi Note 6 Pro which the company had introduced last month itself. The smartphone with a notch display design has received a fair share of appreciation for the consumers.

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is a mid-tier smartphone that packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood which we have already seen on its predecessor the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Well, it appears that Xiaomi might soon upgrade the smartphone and bring an improved Redmi Note 6 Pro with a more powerful processor underneath.

    A known leakster Ishan Aggarwal has recently spotted the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 chipset listed on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. Apparently, Flipkart was quick to spot the error and took it down immediately. It is speculated that this could be an error that happened while designing the templates for the same.

    It would be hard to comment at the moment whether Xiaomi does have any such plans in store or it was an error made while designing the template for the platform. Xiaomi has not made any official comment on the same and it is still unknown if the company will execute any such plans. However, if Xiaomi makes this move then the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be a tough competition for the other mid-rangers such as Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and others. We still are waiting for some more information on the same and will keep you posted with all the updates.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
