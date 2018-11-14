Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro could be launched in India on November 22

Xiaomi is one of the dominant players in the Indian market with an array of affordable smartphones. Recently, the company unveiled the Redmi Note 6 Pro in its home market China as well as Thailand. Now, it looks like this smartphone is all set to be launched in India sometime later this month.

As per a report by Smartprix, the Redmi Note 6 Pro could be launched in India on November 22. The report adds that its industry sources have confirmed that the India variant of the device will have similar specifications as the global variant. But there has been contradictory information tipping that it might arrive with a powerful Snapdragon 660 or 675 SoC in the country.

Furthermore, the report claims that the smartphone will run MIUI 10 out of the box when it is launched in India. And, it is believed to be available in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

When it comes to the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is fitted with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display with a notch on top. It has a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is Gorilla Glass protection as well on the display. Under its hood, it is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process. This is teamed up with Adreno 509 GPU and there is support for up to 256GB of additional storage using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, this Xiaomi smartphone flaunts a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There are AI capabilities, PDAF, LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. Also, there is EIS, which comes handy while recording videos. Up front, there is another dual camera module with a 20MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor along with AI features.

The other notable aspects of this smartphone include hybrid dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, IR blaster and Wi-Fi. It gets the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. We can expect this smartphone to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country to make it competitive with similar offerings from other brands.