Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch imminent: Available in 4/6 GB RAM 64 GB storage

    In early 2018, Xiaomi launched the much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the perfect upgrade from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Even today, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is selling like hotcakes on both online and offline market. According to a leak, the company is expected to launch the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, aka the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, before the end of 2018.

    In fact, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has already been launched in international markets. It is safe to assume that the smartphone will launch in India in the next few weeks.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro leaks

    According to an exclusive report from mysmartprice, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in four different colors. The smartphone will be available in Rose Gold, Black, Blue, and Red with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. So, with respect to color and storage, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in similar options as of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The main difference between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be in terms of display and camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a quad-camera setup (two on the front, and two on the back) with a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch cut out.

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with dual channel Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone is expected to launch in India with MIUI 10, based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the near future.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro pricing

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to cost similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The base variant with 4 GB RAM is expected to cost Rs 14,999, and the 6 GB RAM version is expected to cost Rs 16,999.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 8:05 [IST]
