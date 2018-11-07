Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro officially launched with quad-cameras for Rs 14,300

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price and availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colors with either 32 or 64 GB internal storage. The 32 GB storage model comes with 3 GB RAM and the 64 GB storage model comes with 4 GB RAM. With respect to pricing, the 3 and 4 GB RAM models of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are priced IDR 2,899,000 (Rs 14,300), and IDR 3,299,000 (Rs 16,250), respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro unique features

Notch display

Four cameras

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

MIUI 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass with a notch cut out, offering a modern 19:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a notch display with minimal bezels on the top portion of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro uses the same chipset as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is a 14nm processor, which comes with features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual VoLTE support.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a major upgrade with respect to selfie cameras compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a dual selfie camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the back, the smartphone again houses a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device might receive Android 9 Pie update in the near future.