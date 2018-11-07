ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro officially launched with quad-cameras for Rs 14,300

Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone with four cameras

    Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched in India in early 2018. Here are the complete details on the latest Redmi flagship smartphone and also the first Redmi smartphone with four cameras.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price and availability

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colors with either 32 or 64 GB internal storage. The 32 GB storage model comes with 3 GB RAM and the 64 GB storage model comes with 4 GB RAM. With respect to pricing, the 3 and 4 GB RAM models of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are priced IDR 2,899,000 (Rs 14,300), and IDR 3,299,000 (Rs 16,250), respectively.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro unique features

     

    • Notch display
    • Four cameras
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
    • MIUI 10

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass with a notch cut out, offering a modern 19:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a notch display with minimal bezels on the top portion of the smartphone.

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro uses the same chipset as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is a 14nm processor, which comes with features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual VoLTE support.

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a major upgrade with respect to selfie cameras compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a dual selfie camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the back, the smartphone again houses a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor.

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device might receive Android 9 Pie update in the near future.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
