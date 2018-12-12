Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro open sale goes live today starting 12 noon on mi.com and Flipkart

Xiaomi had introduced its mid-range Note 6 Pro back in November this year with a price tag of Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variant respectively. The device is a successor of company's widely popular Redmi Note 5 Pro and has been one of the well-received smartphones here in India. Now, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be up for grabs via an open sale starting today.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is going live on an open sale starting 12 noon today. The device will be available for purchase on mi.com as well as the e-commerce giant Flipkart. Xiaomi had earlier held flash sales for the Redmi Note 6 Pro and now the device will be available for purchase 24 x 7 through the open sale which the company is holding.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in two RAM configurations including a 4GB RAM and a 6GB RAM variant. While the 4GB RAM will be selling for Rs 13,999, the 6GB RAM variant will be up for grabs for Rs 15,999. The device will be available in four different colour variants including Blue, Black, Rose Gold and Red colour.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a tall 6.26-inch Full HD+ display panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and also has a P2i water-repellent coating on top. This display offers a notch up top; however, it is slightly big in size.

The imaging aspects of the Redmi Note 6 Pro include a dual-lens rear and front camera setup. The rear camera setup comprises of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 20MP primary lens with a f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with AI.

At its core, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz that is paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in 4GB/6GB RAM options and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The device is fuelled by a big 4,000mAh battery unit.