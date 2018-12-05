Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sales go live today on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12pm and 3pm IST

Xaiomi' s recent mid-range offering the Redmi Note 6 Pro is going live on sale in India today. The smartphone which is the successor of Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with some decent set of specifications and features and carries a reasonable price tag of starting at Rs 13,999. Now, the Chinese tech giant will be putting the Redmi Note 6 Pro on sale on its official online store and Flipkart.com.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be up for grabs on Mi.com and the e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform starting today. In order to make its device available for the maximum number of consumers, the Chinese tech giant will be hosting two sales today on both the platforms. The first sale will go live at 12.00pm IST and the second sale will go live at 3:00pm IST.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro's basic variant which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs 13,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999.

Besides, Xiaomi is also offering a special one-day offer for the users who are purchasing a brand new Redmi Note 6 Pro using HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders. The users who will be purchasing the Redmi Note 6 Pro using HDFC Bank cards can avail a discount of flat Rs 500. However, there is a catch, the one-day special offer is only applicable on the purchase made on Mi.com and not on Flipkart.

To recall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone utilizes a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz and combined with Adren0 509 GPU. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is available in two RAM variants including 4GB and 6GB RAM. The onboard storage on both the variants is 64GB which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.