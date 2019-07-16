ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Introduces Redmi Note 7 New White Color Option

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has announced a new color option for its Redmi Note 7. The device went official earlier this year along with the Redmi Note 7, shipping in Blue, Black, and Red colors. With the launch of Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi became the first brand to introduce a 48MP primary camera under Rs. 15,000. The device has been announced in China.

    Xiaomi Introduces Redmi Note 7 New White Color Option

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 New Color Option Details:

    Xiaomi took it to its official Weibo account to unveil the new White color variant, however, didn't reveal its name. The company is also hosting a competition where fans can guess the name of the White variant and win a 20-inch Redmi suitcase.

    Xiaomi is yet to reveal the details on its pricing and availability, both in the Chinese as well as global markets. The fourth color variant will likely offer the same hardware as the remaining options.

    What Makes Redmi Note 7 A Value For Money Device?

    Xiaomi has fitted some quality hardware in the Redmi Note 7. You get an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset combined with Adreno 512 GPU, 2GB/3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. It runs on Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin overlay.

    The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and waterdrop notch. This is one of the most affordable handsets to feature a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and you also get two cameras at the rear packing a 12MP (f/2.2) sensor, and a 2MP lens. To capture selfies, there is a 13MP snapper up front.

    In terms of connectivity, the device supports USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery unit.

    With a starting price of Rs. 9,999, Redmi Note 7 is one of the most powerful budget smartphones.

     

    The big FHD+ display delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the mid-range chipset with up to 3GB RAM handles multitasking with ease. This is a suitable smartphone for users who want an affordable yet capable smartphone.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi note 7 news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue