Xiaomi Introduces Redmi Note 7 New White Color Option News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has announced a new color option for its Redmi Note 7. The device went official earlier this year along with the Redmi Note 7, shipping in Blue, Black, and Red colors. With the launch of Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi became the first brand to introduce a 48MP primary camera under Rs. 15,000. The device has been announced in China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 New Color Option Details:

Xiaomi took it to its official Weibo account to unveil the new White color variant, however, didn't reveal its name. The company is also hosting a competition where fans can guess the name of the White variant and win a 20-inch Redmi suitcase.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the details on its pricing and availability, both in the Chinese as well as global markets. The fourth color variant will likely offer the same hardware as the remaining options.

What Makes Redmi Note 7 A Value For Money Device?

Xiaomi has fitted some quality hardware in the Redmi Note 7. You get an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset combined with Adreno 512 GPU, 2GB/3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. It runs on Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin overlay.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and waterdrop notch. This is one of the most affordable handsets to feature a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and you also get two cameras at the rear packing a 12MP (f/2.2) sensor, and a 2MP lens. To capture selfies, there is a 13MP snapper up front.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery unit.

With a starting price of Rs. 9,999, Redmi Note 7 is one of the most powerful budget smartphones.

The big FHD+ display delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the mid-range chipset with up to 3GB RAM handles multitasking with ease. This is a suitable smartphone for users who want an affordable yet capable smartphone.

via

Best Mobiles in India