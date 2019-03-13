ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale in India toady at 12:00 PM

    The sale will begin at 12 noon on mi.com as well as Flipkart.com.

    By
    |

    Xiaomi announced its popular Redmi Note 7 series in the Indian market on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 series is undeniably the most talked about affordable smartphone series launched this year. With some interesting features such as a 48MP primary sensor camera for imaging, teardrop notch display and more. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 have gone up for sale in the Indian market previously. Now, both the devices are going up for sale again in the Indian market.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale in India toady at 12:00 PM

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series pricing:

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is high-end variant in the Redmi Note 7 series. The smartphone comes in dual storage and RAM configurations. There is a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant which carries a price tag of Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant which carries a price tag of Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 is also available in dual RAM and storage configurations. While the 3GB/32GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, the 4GB/64GB variant is retailing at Rs 11,999.

    Xioami Redmi Note 7 series flash sale details:

    Both the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are going up for flash sale today in the country. The sale will begin at 12 noon on mi.com as well as Flipkart.com. As this is a flash sale, we would suggest you visit the platforms a few minutes ahead of the sale. This will increase your chances to get your hands on the device.

    To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC onboard. Both the devices have a dual lens primary camera setup and a single lens front camera. Both the smartphones use a similar display panel which measures 6.3-inch display panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue