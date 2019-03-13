Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale in India toady at 12:00 PM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The sale will begin at 12 noon on mi.com as well as Flipkart.com.

Xiaomi announced its popular Redmi Note 7 series in the Indian market on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 series is undeniably the most talked about affordable smartphone series launched this year. With some interesting features such as a 48MP primary sensor camera for imaging, teardrop notch display and more. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 have gone up for sale in the Indian market previously. Now, both the devices are going up for sale again in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series pricing:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is high-end variant in the Redmi Note 7 series. The smartphone comes in dual storage and RAM configurations. There is a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant which carries a price tag of Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant which carries a price tag of Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 is also available in dual RAM and storage configurations. While the 3GB/32GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, the 4GB/64GB variant is retailing at Rs 11,999.

Xioami Redmi Note 7 series flash sale details:

Both the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are going up for flash sale today in the country. The sale will begin at 12 noon on mi.com as well as Flipkart.com. As this is a flash sale, we would suggest you visit the platforms a few minutes ahead of the sale. This will increase your chances to get your hands on the device.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC onboard. Both the devices have a dual lens primary camera setup and a single lens front camera. Both the smartphones use a similar display panel which measures 6.3-inch display panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.