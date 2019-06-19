Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale Today: 48MP Primary Camera Starting At Rs 13,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is undeniably the star launch in the budget smartphones segment. The smartphone is the first of its kind to offer a 48MP primary camera sensor for a sub-Rs 15,000 price tag. The device was launched earlier this year in India and has gone up for sale numerous times online. Now, the smartphone is again going up for sale in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price And Sale Details:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for purchase online on Flipkart.com today. The sale will go live at 12:00 PM. The smartphone will also be selling on the company's own website, mi.com. This is a flash sale and is expected to be live till the stocks last.

If you are interested in buying the device, make sure you visit the aforementioned platforms a few minutes prior to the sale timings. Also, a reliable internet connection is recommended.

In terms of pricing, the basic model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price label of Rs 13,999. The top model which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration can be purchased for Rs 16,999. It comes in Nebula Red, Space Black, and Neptune Blue color options.

The flash sale offers to include Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 699 from Flipkart and double data benefits via Reliance Jio. Besides, Airtel users will also be able to avail unlimited calling and up to 1,120 of 4G data.

Why Should You Buy The Redmi Note 7 Pro?

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the most feature-rich smartphones available in the market today with an affordable price. The key highlight of this device is its dual-rear cameras with a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The AI-backed camera comes with Night mode, 4K video recording support, and other features.

A 13MP camera at the front is used for selfies and video chats. You also get a high-resolution 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a Dot notch on top. Under the hood, the device runs on a mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 7 Pro ships with Android Pie Os topped with MIUI skin. Backing up the unit is a big 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

All these features for a reasonable price tag make the Redmi Note 7 Pro a capable smartphone. If a budget device is what you seek then do check this option.

