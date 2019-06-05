Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Sale: Starts At 12PM On Flipkart For Rs 13,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the most popular budget smartphone launched earlier this year. With the launch of this device, Xiaomi became the first brand to offer a massive 48MP primary camera sensor under sub 15K price segment. The smartphone was launched beside the Redmi Note 7 and the company latest extended this series with the launch of Redmi Note 7s.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has gone up for multiple flash sales since its official launch in March 2019. The flash sales of the device have been quite successful in India and the units sold out like hotcakes in all the sales. Now, the device is again going up for sale in the country today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro India Pricing And Flash Sale Details:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for purchase online today in India. The sale will go live sharp at 12:00 PM on Flipkart. Interested users can also visit the company's website- mi.com to purchase the device. The smartphone will also be available for sale at Mi Home stores in the offline market.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has been launched with two different RAM and storage configurations. The base variant which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs 13,999. The top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be retailing at Rs 16,999. The color options include Space Black, Nebula Red, and Neptune Blue.

The sale offers which user can avail are 1,120GB data with unlimited calling via Airtel and double data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and above from Reliance Jio.

What do we think of the Redmi Note 7 Pro:

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the most capable budget smartphones available in the market today. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie OS topped with MIUI 10 skin. The major highlight of this device is its dual camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.79) lens with a 5MP depth sensor.

The display, up front, is an IPS LCD panel that measures 6.3-inch in size. The display offers an FHD+ screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. There is a waterdrop style notch on the top of the display which packs a 13MP selfie snapper. A 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 keeps everything in check.

These premium mid-range features with a starting price label of Rs. 13,999 makes the Redmi Note 7 Pro a perfect deal. Those looking for a budget smartphone with good hardware and performance can consider this device.