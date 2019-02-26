Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro shows up TENNA with Snapdragon 675 and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a model number M1901F7BE and will offer a similar set of features and specifications as the Redmi Note 7 smartphone.

Xiaomi has been making a lot of buzz with its recently launched affordable Redmi Note 7 and the flagship Mi 9 smartphones. While the Redmi Note 7 has already been launched in the company's hometown China, the Mi 9 also saw the light of day this month itself. Well, the Chinese tech giant is also working on another Redmi smartphone, i.e, the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro has been splashing over the internet recently revealing some specifications and features which we can expect from this device. Now, in some fresh developments, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has cleared its certification from TENNA suggesting at an imminent launch.

The TENNA listing of the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro highlights the model number of the smartphone along with some specifications. As per the listing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a model number M1901F7BE and will offer a similar set of design and features as the Redmi Note 7 smartphone.

Redmi Note 7 Pro expected specifications:

According to the TENNA listing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is tipped to ship with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display panel. The display will sport a teardrop notch on top for the selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to run on a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. This is the same processor which Vivo has used for its latest premium mid-range Vivo V15 Pro smartphone. The processor onboard is further said to be paired with either 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking capabilities. In terms of storage, the 4GB variant will offer 64GB storage, whereas, the 6GB RAM variant will have 128GB of storage.

Going by the recent leaks, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to make an entry in the Indian market along with the Redmi Note 7 smartphone on February 28, 2019. With the launch of its new Redmi Note 7 series, Xiaomi will compete head-on with the other popular affordable smartphones in the market from brands such as Honor, Realme, and Asus etc. It would be interesting to see how well the audience responds to the upcoming Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 pro smartphones.