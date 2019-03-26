Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not sell in international markets besides India and China News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Regional Director for Southeast Asia t Xiaomi, John Chen, recently took it to his official Facebook account to make this announcement.

Xiaomi's latest affordable smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been the most talked smartphone launched this year. A successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the smartphone is first to bring a 48P lens in the primary camera setup for imaging. No wonder, it has grabbed a lot of attention since its official launch. Xiaomi has launched the device in its hometown China along with the Indian market. While the rest of the globe is waiting for the device to be launched in their respective markets; Xiaomi might just disappoint the masses abroad.

The Chinese tech giant has announced that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be made available for sale outside India and China. The information about the Redmi Note 7 Pro's non-availability in the remaining markets has been shared by the company professionals.

The Regional Director for Southeast Asia t Xiaomi, John Chen, recently took it to his official Facebook account to make this announcement. As per Chen, this decision has been taken following the company's "product strategy". One of the major reasons behind this could be that both India and China have a huge user base when it comes to affordable smartphones. However, nothing specific can be said as of now.

Just to recall, the budget Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor that clocks at 2.0GHz. The processor is combined with Adreno 612 GPU to render high-end graphics and 4GB/6GB to handle all the multitasking. The smartphone offers a storage space option of 64GB and 128GB. The internal storage is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB.

The key highlight is its dual-lens rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens paired with a 5MP depth sensor. The smartphone uses a 13MP lens at the front for selfies and video calling. At the front, it has a 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display with Full HD+ resolution. Completing the spec sheet is a 4,000mAh battery unit.