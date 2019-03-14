Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series next sale to go live on March 20 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Interested users can purchase the smartphones online from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform along with company's own website mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is undeniably one of the best affordable smartphone lineup launched in early 2019. The Redmi Note 7 series comprising of the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones was announced on February 28, 2019, and has already gone up for flash sales in the country. Both the smartphones have grabbed a fair share of attention amongst the users and have sold like hotcakes at the flash sales. The Redmi Note 7 series had gone up for flash sale yesterday in India and now the next sale date is also out.

The Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are going up for sale again in India on March 20. Interested users can purchase the smartphones online from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform along with company's own website mi.com. Notably, the Redmi Note 7 Pro can be purchased only after it has been pre-ordered, whereas, the Redmi Note 7 will be available for purchase via standard flash sale procedure.

Coming to the pricing, the Redmi Note 7 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is retailing for Rs 9,999 and the 4GB variant with 64GB storage has been priced at Rs 11,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

To recall, both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 offers some modern features such as a teardrop notch display, dual-camera setup and the latest Android Pie OS. Both the devices flaunt a same 6.3-inch FHD+ display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a waterdrop notch for the camera. While the Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 675 processor, the Redmi Note 7 has a Snapdragon 660 chipset. For optics, both of them use a dual lens primary camera and a single selfie camera.

via