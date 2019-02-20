Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be a Flipkart exclusive, hints teaser page News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is all set to launch in the launch in India on February 28. Meanwhile, the teaser page suggests that it will be exclusive on Flipkart only.

Xiaomi last week officially announced that the company is going to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28, 2019. The Redmi Note 7 India launch event will be held in New Delhi at 11:30 AM. The smartphone will be immediately available for purchase after the announcement.

Since the phone is already launched in different countries the specification is not a really big surprise for Indians. But the Redmi Note 7 price will be the biggest draw from the launch event. Now, Flipkart has also listed the smartphone on its official website indication some possibilities.

The Flipkart's new teaser page doesn't reveal much or anything new, but it does include some which make everyone believe that the phone will be exclusively on Flipkart. The teaser includes the hashtag #JustHere which possibly means that the phone will only be sold via Flipkart portal along with Mi.com. The phone will be available to be purchased in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue and Bright Black color options.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a water-drop notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, clubbed with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera and a 5MP depth camera along with an LED flash. On the front, the device will have a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling, it also supports 1080p video recording.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is fueled by a 4000mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs on MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie OS.