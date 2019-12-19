Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Open Sale Live On Amazon: Price, Offers, And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series debuted back in October this year with the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi Note series is well-known for its capable cameras at an affordable price tag. The Redmi Note 8 Pro grabbed the headlines for bringing a 64MP quad-camera at a budget lineup. The device has been made available via flash sales. Now, it can be purchased 24 x 7 online.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Open Sale Details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro can be purchased via open sale on Amazon and mi.com. Notably, this is a limited period expected to be live till the stocks last. As for the pricing, the 6GB RAM+ 64GB variant is available at Rs. 14,999, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs. 15,999.

The 8GB model is retailing at Rs. 17,999 in Electric Blue, Shadow Black, and Halo White colors. ICIC Bank credit card users can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. Also, one can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,400.

In terms of specifications, the quad-camera module at the rear housing a 64MP Samsung primary sensor is the key highlight. The other sensors onboard are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro flaunts a 5.53-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch is equipped with a 20MP selfie snapper that has an f/2.0 aperture. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and runs on Android Pie-based MIUI skin.

Connectivity-wise, it offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

