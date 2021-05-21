Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Reaches Another Milestone; New Model With Upgrades Confirmed News oi-Vivek

The original Redmi Note 8 was launched back in 2019, and the company has now confirmed that it has managed to sell 25 million units of this device across the world. To celebrate this feat, the brand has now announced a special edition of the same device -- the Redmi Note 8 2021.

As of now, there is no information on the fact that the Redmi Note 8 2021 will just offer a visual overhaul or the device will come equipped with new hardware including a brand new processor. On top of that, the Redmi Note 8 2021 might not come to India and might be limited to some European markets.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications

Back in 2019, the Redmi Note 8 was one of the best mid-range smartphones with features like FHD+ resolution display, colorful design, and a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. The smartphone also offered features like a high-resolution primary camera, which was again only found on phones that cost a lot more than the Redmi Note 8.

Coming to the Redmi Note 8 2021, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 6/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As per the software experience, the Redmi Note 8 2021 will ship with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS and is expected to receive an Android 12 update in the coming days.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 is also expected to carry a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The device is expected to feature a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging, and the fast charger is likely to be included in the box.

As of now, there is no information on when the Redmi Note 8 2021 might debut. Considering the announcement, we can expect the device to hit the market in the next few months. Considering the specifications, the Redmi Note 8 2021 is likely to be priced around 200 Euros. Given, phones like Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are available in India at a much lower price, the Redmi Note 8 2021 might not see the light of the day in India.

