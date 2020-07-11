Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Recives Yet Another Price Hike In India:All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has increased the prices of a number of its smartphones this year. The budget Redmi Note 8 is one of those products which has seen a couple of price hikes due to the revised GST rates in India. The device was launched last year and has been one of the popular affordable smartphones in the country. The company has increased the price of this model once again. Following are the details:

Redmi Note 8 Pro New Price In India

Xiaomi has increased the price of Redmi Note 8's base model which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration by Rs. 500. Now, the handset will be selling at Rs. 12,499 instead of previous Rs. 11,999 price tag. The new price is being reflected at the company's online store, i.e, mi.com.

There is no change made to the pricing of the top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Also, a report via 91Mobiles suggests that the new device will be selling with the new price in the offline market starting today itself.

As far as its features are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 is packed with a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display. It comes with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and sports a waterdrop notch.

Powering the unit is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is combined with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It ships with Android Pie OS and has a custom MIUI skin. The Redmi Note 8 is equipped with four rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor that has an f/1.79 aperture.

The rear panel also accommodates an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The selfies are captured by a 13MP camera upfront which has an f/2.0 aperture. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports quick charging technology as well.

