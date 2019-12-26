Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 Available 24 X 7 Via Open Sale In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series has been one of the best affordable smartphone launches this year. The company introduced a 64MP quad-camera smartphone under Rs. 20,000 price range. Both the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro have gone up for multiple flash sales. Recently, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was put up for a limited period open sale at Amazon. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed the availability of both the devices 24 x 7.

Redmi Note 8 Series Open Sale In India

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro 24 x 7 open sale via Twitter. The handset will not only be available on Amazon, but also on mi.com and the brick and mortar stores in India. Notably, the tweet also mentions the Redmi 8 open sale on Flipkart.

In terms of pricing, the standard Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999. While the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 12,999 in Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Moonlight White color options.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is retailing at Rs. 14,999, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option costs Rs. 17,999. There is another 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which can be purchased at Rs. 17,999. The device can be selected from four different shades - Cosmic Purple, Shadow Black, Halo White, and Gamma Green.

The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is selling at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration on Flipkart. It is available in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue Colors.

