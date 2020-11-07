Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Bags TENAA Certification; Design, Specifications Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 9 series has been doing series has been making splashes online for a while now. The company is said to be introducing at least three different models in this lineup instead of launching the Redmi Note 10 series. A recent leak by noted tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the key specifications of two of the models. Now, the Redmi Note 9 5G has bagged certification from TENAA in China. The listing has revealed the entire spec-sheet and also the design of the handset.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Gets TENNA Certification

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G has cleared its certification with the M2007J22C model number. The listing shows the device with a punch-hole setup with the camera cutout positioned on the top-left corner. The rear panel has a gradient surface with a circular camera module housing three sensors.

As for the features, the Redmi Note 9 5G is listed with an IPS LCD display measuring 6.53-inches. The display will offer an aspect ratio of 20:9 and will have an FHD+ resolution. The camera module at the rear will comprise a 48MP primary sensor. The details on the remaining lenses are yet to be revealed.

The handset will be feature a 13MP camera inside the punch-hole for selfies and video calls. Under the hood, there will be the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor as suggested by the recent leaks. The handset will be launched with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/ 256GB storage option.

It will boot on the Android 10 OS. The listing also reveals a 4,900 mAh battery. While the TENNA listing doesn't reveal the fast charging speeds, the 3C certification had revealed a 22.5W quick charging tech.

