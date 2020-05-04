Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro India Sale Date Revealed: When And Where To Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max back in March this year. While the former has been made available for sale earlier, the latter's availability got delayed due to the lockdown situation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Now, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale again in India.

When And Where To Buy The Redmi Note 9 Pro?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is going up for sale tomorrow in India, i.e, May 5. The device will be available for purchase online via Amazon and mi.com. The device can be purchased with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs. 12,999. There is another 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model which will be retailing at Rs. 15,999. You can buy this device in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro adorns a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display features a punch-hole and a coating of the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The punch-hole packs a 16MP snapper that takes care of selfies and video calling.

At the rear, the handset packs a quad-camera setup which packs a 48MP primary sensor. Completing the camera setup is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

Coming to the processor, the unit draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes pre-installed with Android 10-based MIUI skin. The handset is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery which is accompanied by 18W fast charging technology.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi is amongst the first few in the lot of brands that will be selling its products since the lockdown came into effect. And the company's Redmi Note has been a popular budget smartphone series ever since the Redmi Note 7 Pro's arrival. It would be interesting to see how well the audience responds to this handset with all the concerns going around.

Best Mobiles in India