Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price Axed In India: Should You Buy?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has received a price cut in the Indian market. The company has given the discount to the mid-range smartphone right ahead of the launch of the Redmi 9 Power in the country. It is a selfie-oriented smartphone with a 32MP snapper up front. The other highlight features include the Snapdragon 720G processor and a 64MP quad-rear camera module.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Discount Offer

Xiaomi has shared a tweet via its official handle that reveals the discount offered on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone. The device was announced at Rs. 20,999, but now will be selling at 16,999. The company is an instant discount of Rs. 1,250 for the HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

The discount offer is also applicable on EMIs. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price both online and offline stores. It can be purchased online via Amazon and the company's official website, i.e, mi.com. It will also be up for grabs offline at Mi Stores across the country.

Should You Buy?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a good set of hardware if you are planning to buy a mid-range smartphone. The device runs on the Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. The chipset is aided by Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB storage option and supports up to 256GB external microSD card.

The unit flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display. There is a punch-hole at the center-top housing a 32MP selfie camera. The unit features a quad-lens setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 5MP wide-angle lens. There is a pair of 2MP sensors used for depth mapping and macro shots.

The unit is driven by a big 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. All these features under Rs. 20,000 price mark makes the Redmi Note 9 Pro worth a buy in its segment. It is not just suitable for general usage but can also handle extensive multitasking and high-end gaming smoothly.

