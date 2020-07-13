Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro To Be Available For Sale Again On July 14 In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi officially announced its Redmi Note 9 series in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Max. The former has been made available multiple times via flash sales online. With features like an FHD+ display with punch-hole design and a 48MP quad-rear camera, it is one of the most sought after budget smartphones in the country. The company is hosting another flash sale where you can get your hands on the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

When Will Redmi Note 9 Pro Available For Sale Again In India?

Xiaomi will be hosting the Redmi Note 9 Pro sale tomorrow, i.e, on July 14 in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm online at Amazon and on the company's official web store, i.e, mi.com. The device comes in two different configurations.

The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be selling at Rs. 13,999. On the other hand, the top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be retailing at Rs. 16,999. It can be purchased Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black color options.

Why Should You Buy The Redmi Note 9 Pro?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is well rounded off when it comes to the internals. It is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor accompanied by Adreno 618 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 10 OS and has MIUI 11 pre-installed.

Not only the processor, but the device also has a powerful camera setup. The quad-rear camera setup at the rear features a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. There are a 5 MP sensor and a 2MP sensor completing the setup.

Upfront, the device features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution a 20:9 aspect ratio. The punch-hole packs a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. It has a 5,020 mAhh battery keeping the lights on. Also, the device comes with 18W fast charging technology.

At an asking price tag of Rs. 13,999, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is still one of the most powerful smartphones. It has a gaming-oriented mid-range chipset that handles all multitasks at hand with ease. Also, it has a capable camera module that allows it to capture good shots in any scenario. You can consider buying this handset if you are looking for a value for money deal.

