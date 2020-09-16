Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Up For Grabs Via Open Sale In India: Worth A Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi Note 9 Pro debuted earlier this year in India and has been quite popular in the affordable smartphone segment. The handset has been made available via flash sale module until now in the country via online platforms. Now, the device has been put up for an open sale. Notably, the company also has made the Redmi Note 9 Pro max via 24 x 7 sale online earlier this month.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Open Sale And Price Details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will now be available for purchase 24 x 7 online via Amazon and the company's official website, i.e, mi.com. It will also be up for grabs offline via Mi Home Stores and retail stores. As for the pricing, the base model which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 13,999. The mid-tier model which comes with 4GB/128GB configuration is retailing at Rs. 15,999.

The high-end variant which has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 16,999. You can select the device from Aurora White, Glacier White, Champagne Gold and Interstellar Black shades. Let's have a look at the features offered by the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications And Features

Xiaomi has used the mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 720G gaming processor to power the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The chipset is combined with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The onboard storage is further expandable to up to 512GB via microSD card.

The smartphone adorns a 6.67-inch LCD panel which has an FHD+ resolution, 395 ppi pixel density, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display also gets the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For optics, there is a 48MP primary sensor at the rear with an f/1.8 aperture.

The main camera is paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera comes with 1080p@30fps video recording and shooting modes like HDR, Portrait, and Panorama. There is a 16MP camera taking care of the selfies.

The smartphone ships with Android 10 OS and has a custom MIUI skin. It has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It has a 5,020 mAh battery unit with fast charging support.

Is It Worth A Buy?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most capable smartphones available under Rs. 20,000 in India. It has a capable mid-range processor which is game-centric. Also, the device has a high-resolution display and a powerful set of cameras that can capture images with ample clarity. You get a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 13,999.

