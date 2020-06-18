Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi 8A Dual Gets Another Price Hike In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has been quite popular in the affordable smartphone with its Redmi Note and standard Redmi series. The company is consistent in refreshing these two smartphone series with new launches. The latest products in the series are the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi 8A Dual respectively. Both this handset have received a couple of price hikes since their launch. Now, for the third time, they both are getting a price hike in India.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi 8A Dual New Price

According to a report via 91Mobiles, the prices of both Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi have been increased in the offline market. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has received a price hike of the 500, while the Redmi 8A Dual will be selling with Rs. 300 hike.

Also, the new pricing has been updated on the company's official website. However, it is yet to be reflected on Amazon. As of now, there is no detail available when the new pricing will be updated on the e-commerce website. Some information should arrive soon.

Now speaking of the updated prices, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be selling at a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB model which was selling at Rs. 17,999 will now cost you Rs. 18,499. Lastly, the 8GB+ 128GB variant will be selling at Rs. 19,999.

As for the Redmi 8A Dual, you will need to shell-out Rs. 8,299 following the Rs. 300 price hike. Notably, this is the pricing of the single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The Redmi Note 9 can be purchased in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey shades. On the other hand, the Redmi 8A Dual comes in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White color options.

Though this price hike is not a huge sum, the previous hikes adding up makes both these units expensive than before. The smartphone price hike has been an outcome of the revised GST rates in India. Not just Xiaomi, other brands also had increased the pricing of their products in India.

Best Mobiles in India