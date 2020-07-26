ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 To Go Up For Sale Again On July 30 In India: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series which debuted earlier this year got the third model in the form of Redmi Note 9 recently. The device joins the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Max and comes as a budget offering similar to its siblings. The device has gone up for sale once in India and will be up for purchase again next week.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 To Go Up For Sale Again On July 30 In India

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India Price And Sale Details

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase next on July 30 in India. The device will be up for grabs online via Amazon and the company's website, i.e, mi.com. In terms of pricing, the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model will cost Rs. 11,999, while the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant will be selling for Rs. 13,499.

    You will be able to buy the top-end model which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for Rs. 14,999. As for the colour options, the device will be available in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Gray Shades.

    What Are The Redmi Note 9 Highlights?

    The Redmi Note 9 has been announced with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is a gaming-centric chipset. The device will ship with Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 skin on top. The device flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole for the selfie camera which is housed on the top-left corner.

    The device sports a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP Ultra-Wide angle sensor. The device also has a set of 2MP sensors for depth and bokeh shots. The smartphone features a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls. There is a dedicated microSD card as well which supports up to 512GB microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 5,200 mAh battery unit which has a 22.5W fast charging support.

    xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 19:12 [IST]
