Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G Shows Up At Geekbench; Could Be Rebadged Redmi Note 9 5G News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi recently introduced the 5G variants of the Redmi Note 9 series. The latest offerings include the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Now, another device from this series has been benchmarked. Called the Redmi Note 9T 5G, the device has been listed at Geekbench. Let's have a look at the features tipped:

Redmi Note 9T 5G Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G is listed with the M2007J22G model number on Geekbench. The smartphone stopped by TUV Rheinland mobile certification website with the same model number earlier. The handset is said to be the rebadged version of the standard Redmi Note 9 5G which debuted recently.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a tweet that reveals the benchmark scores and processor details of the Redmi Note 9T 5G. The smartphone will be packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The octa-core chipset will be clocked at 2.0GHz.

Redmi Note 9T 5G Spotted On Geekbench.

Most Probably Launching Next Month i.e. January 2021.

•Android 10

•4GB Ram :-1:

•Mediatek Dimensity 800U https://t.co/U6HniQkLqE pic.twitter.com/yHTEB0juOi — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2020

As per the Gekbench database, the device will be shipping with Android 10 OS which we can expect to be layered with MIUI 12 interface. The device will come with 4GB RAM. The Geekbench database doesn't reveal the storage capacity.

As for the benchmark performance, the device logged 598 points in the single-core and 1760 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. The benchmark database suggests only the aforementioned details. If the device is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G, the hardware can be guessed.

We can expect this model to arrive with three cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device will also have a 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G could pack a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The front panel would probably accommodate a 13MP selfie camera. The device will likely be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

