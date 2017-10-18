A Xiaomi Redmi smartphone to first use the Snapdragon 636 SoC

Yesterday, Qualcomm announced the launch of a new mid-range mobile platform called Snapdragon 636. This chipset lies between the existing Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 chipsets and is based on the 14nm manufacturing process of Samsung.

Following the launch of the Snapdragon 636 SoC, the details regarding the upcoming smartphones that could be launched with the same have started making the rounds. As per a recent post on Weibo by a tipster, the Snapdragon 636 might debut in a Redmi smartphone.

The main highlight of the Qualcomm chipset is the support for full-screen devices with FHD+ screen resolution. This makes us come to an expectation that the Redmi phone in question to feature a full-screen FHD+ display. The latest mobile platform from Qualcomm might start shipping sometime in November. This means that the smartphones using the processor might be launched in early 2018.

Lately, we have been coming across several rumors and leaks regarding a slew of Redmi smartphones. Remember that the Redmi 5A was quietly launched earlier this week. Based on the existing reports, we can expect the upcoming full-screen device to the Redmi Note 5. This smartphone might be launched in a different variant with a MediaTek processor as well. The speculated launch date of the Redmi Note 5 might fall in Q1 2018.

Earlier this month, we saw the alleged rear panel of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 leak online. The rear panel clearly showed the presence of dual cameras with a vertical arrangement and a fingerprint sensor positioned below the cameras. We have even across claims that Xiaomi is prepping an upcoming Redmi smartphone with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Weibo user who revealed that a Redmi smartphone will be the first one to use the Snapdragon 636 SoC also claimed that the chipset was originally named Snapdragon 635 but was renamed later.

Source: Weibo, Via: GizmoChina