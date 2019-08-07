Xiaomi Redmi Smartphone With World’s First 64MP Camera To Launch In Q4 2019 News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi smartphone will be the world's first handset to boast a 64MP camera sensor. The Chinese tech giant has today announced its first 64MP smartphone imaging technology at a global event held in Beijing. Xiaomi confirmed that the new Redmi smartphone with the massive sensor will be launched in India in the Q4 of 2019.

The upcoming 64MP camera will be powered by Samsung's GW1 64MP sensor. The GW1 sensor uses ISOCELL Plus technology to create a pixel-to-pixel barrier to reduce light interference between pixels and consequently improve color reproduction. The new GW1 sensor will output 64MP photos with a resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels.

The new Redmi smartphone carrying the 64MP camera will also support real-time hardware-supported high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB) for richer hues. This is 40 percent higher than the conventional image sensor that offers a dynamic range of around 60dB. Just to put in reference, the dynamic range of the human eye is roughly 140dB.

The announcement of the much anticipated 64MP mobile camera sensor was made by Bin Lin, President and co-founder, Xiaomi, alongside Jesuk Lee, Vice President, Head of Sensor Design for Samsung Electronics. The team mentioned that the Samsung's GW1 sensor will feature smart ISO supported by Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology.

The technology will intelligently adjust the ISO sensitivity based on ambient light intensity. The camera sensor will low ISO in high-brightness environments, and high ISO in the dark-light environments to achieve the best possible signal-to-noise ratio for the entire scene.

As noted, Realme is also set to showcase its first 64MP quad-camera imaging technology in India on August 8, 2019. Realme's 64MP camera is also expected to work on Samsung's Bright GW1 sensor that uses the company's ISOCELL technology to shoot images. With the same Samsung GW1 sensor, you can expect similar results from both the manufacturers; however, Realme's camera software science can differentiate the final image output from that of Xiaomi's 64MP camera.

Xiaomi Redmi and Realme smartphones are fighting neck to neck in the mid-range and budget smartphone segment in India. With the new 64MP camera sensors, the smartphone makers will take the fight to the next level. It's going to be interesting battle between the two smartphone manufacturers and we are all set to test the first-of-its kind 64MP camera technology.

Keep an eye on this space as we are going to give you all the updates related to Xiaomi and Realme's upcoming 64MP Camera smartphones.

