Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A to go on sale at 12 PM

Xiaomi is all set to push Redmi Y2 and Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models on sale in India today. The budget smartphone was launched in India as a successor of Redmi Y1 in June. The phone will be available through Amazon India and Mi.com. Alongside the company is also putting its Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A on sale. The smart TVs will be made available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale is all set to starts at 12:00 pm IST. The stock of the products will be limited compared to the earlier flash sales, so be ready with your fast internet connection to grab the deals.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A prices in India

The Redmi Y2 price was launched with a price point of Rs 9,999 in India for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. While the top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999. Both smartphone variants will go on sale in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold color options. The Mi TV 4 comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999 in India for the 55-inch 4K model. Whereas the Mi TV 4A will cost you Rs 13,999 for the 32-inch model which also sports an HD display. The 43-inch variant with the full-HD panel will cost you Rs. 22,999.

Redmi Y2, Mi TV specifications

The Redmi Y2 comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB of RAM options.

On the optical front, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. Both the camera sensors on the rear are powered by artificial intelligence features. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video call. The front camera comes with Face Unlock feature.

The Mi TV 4 comes with a 55-inch 4K with the resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The HDR panel has a thickness of 4.9mm. Under the hood, the TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC. It is backed by a 2GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It also has a 178-degree of viewing angle.

The Mi TV 4A comes in two variants - one with a 32-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) panel and the other with full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) panel. Both sports 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and come with 178-degree of viewing angle.