Xiaomi Resumes Android 10 Roll Out For Mi A3: Dark Theme, Gesture navigation And More

Xiaomi has resumed rolling out the Android 10 software update for the Mi A3. The third installment of the Android 10 update addresses previous bugs which led to the halt of the OTA update for Mi A3 users worldwide. The fresh Android 10 update weighs 1.33GB in size and updates the Mi A3 with the latest April security patch. It also brings a host of new features. Let's have a look.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Features

The changelog for the Android 10 OS update for the Xiaomi Mi A3 introduces a 'Dark Theme'. The system-wide dark mode can boost the battery life on the Mi A3 as it flaunts an AMOLED display. The new software update also introduces the much-awaited Android 10 gesture-based navigation controls on the Mi A3. The Android 10 update also brings new privacy controls and the Google's security patch for the month of April 2020.

Notably, Xiaomi released the first Android 10 update for the Mi A3 in February 2020. The company pushed another update in March 2020 but decided to withdraw it when users reported various issues such as app crashes, unresponsive fingerprint scanner, and boot looping. The third upgrade promises to address all such issues with the previous OTA updates.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched under the Google's Android One Program. It flaunts a 720P AMOLED screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.The Mi A3 sports a triple-lens rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone offers a 32MP selfie camera.The smartphone captures 12MP pixel-binned shots.

The Mi A3 supports USB Type-C 18W fast charging. Besides, you'll get an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jackand 4,030mAH battery cell. The Mi A3 comes in two variants such as 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is available at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

