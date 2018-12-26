Xiaomi rolling out stable Android 9.0 Pie update for Mi A1

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi had introduced a whole lot of budget smartphones this year and it would not be wrong to say that most of the smartphones by the company have been received quite well by the audience. The company has also been fairly active in releasing updates for its smartphones. The latest Xiaomi smartphone to join the bandwagon is the Xiaomi Mi A1. The M1 A1 is the first smartphone by the company that comes under Android One program. Being an Android One powered device the smartphone comes first in line to receive timely updates and security patches.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched back in 2017 with Android 7.0 Nougat and had received the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Now, the device is receiving the latest Android Pie update globally. While the Mi A1 users in Hong Kong China were the first to receive the Android Pie stable update, the global roll-out for the device is now being made available. The update is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) update, the company confirmed this on the MIUI forum. The latest Android Pie update for the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone has the build number PKQ1.180917.001.V10.0.3.0.PDHMIFK and it weighs approximately 106.1MB in total.

Just to recall, the Mi A1 packs a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The device flaunts a 5.5-inch display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

In terms of optics, the smartphone makes use of a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary telephoto lens that enables up to 2x optical zoom. The camera is Paired with up to 10x digital zoom. The front camera comprising of a 5MP sensor comes with beautify 3.0 mode and other features. Backing up the smartphone is a 3,080mAh battery unit.