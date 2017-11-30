Xiaomi's ‘Desh Ka Smartphone’ launching today at 12:00 PM in India: Watch the live stream

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch a new smartphone today. After Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite, Xiaomi is expected to announce another Redmi series device but will be entirely budget segment. Besides the name of the phone is still a mystery but Xiaomi has been teasing it as 'Desh Ka Smartphone'.

While details are scarce and from whatever we have heard so far this device will be exclusively available at Flipkart. However, for the sale of the new handset, Xiaomi might go with the offline channel as well. Meanwhile, Flipkart has set up a dedicated page for the device.

The page further lists some of the upcoming features of the new Redmi device. As hinted earlier by Manu Kumar Jain, the device will most probably be aimed at rural people. Battery life should be the main USP of this device. Apart from that, the company has also been hinting at multitasking feature in its various promo videos and it should come-loaded with localized content.

Talking about launch event, it will take place at 12:00 PM and Xiaomi is live-streaming the launch which you can watch it here. You can also follow the company's official facebook and twitter page for real-time updates on pricing and availability.