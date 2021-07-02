Xiaomi's Latest Patent Hints Galaxy Z Flip-Like Foldable Smartphone; Concept Or Reality? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has patented several new unique smartphone designs in the last few years. The company's under-display camera technology whose patent was filed last year is going commercial with Mi Mix Fold 4. The brand has filed several new camera design patents following this and is now likely experimented with another foldable form factor. The latest patent filing by Xiaomi hints at a Galaxy Z Flip like design.

Will Xiaomi Upcoming Foldable Identical To Galaxy Flip?

Xiaomi's latest patent filing reveals a clamshell foldable design that is different from the company's previous offering, i,e the Mi Mix Fold 3. The patent has been filed at CNIPA and the images of the concept phone have also been shared.

Going by the leaked images, the upcoming Xiaomi Fold smartphone will have an elongated form factor which will be folded from the centre like a clamshell. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip announced back in 2020 has an identical design. Another smartphone with a similar design is the Motorola Razr.

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone has a pill-shaped cutout on the top-left corner. It seems that the hinges are positioned on either side of the panel. The back panel of the foldable phone has a circular camera module which will have a triple-lens camera module. Since this is a concept phone the specifications would be hard to guess just yet.

The upcoming foldable phone will have a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side panel. The device is seen with a USB Type-C port, the speaker grille, and the SIM card tray at the bottom. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack in direct sight. This indicates the device might come void of it.

The patent images also don't show any secondary display at the back. This means the primary design highlight would be its clamshell foldable design. Also, the company might pack the handset with flagship-grade hardware. But, the details are at large as of now. We might get details going forward; however, it would be hard to guess the exact timeline.

Nevertheless, this concept phone might soon become a reality considering a similarly designed smartphone is hitting the shelves soon. Xiaomi is also expected to overcome any such hurdles in designing components for its upcoming foldable smartphone.

