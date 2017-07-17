Xiaomi’s next big screen device to boast an OLED display by Samsung

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next big screen device- Mi Max 2 in the Indian market tomorrow. The smartphone will be the successor to the original Mi Max and will boast a massive screen and some high-end specifications.

Amidst, we came across a report published by Phonearena, which hints a deal between the Chinese smartphone maker and the Korean tech giant Samsung.

As per the report, Xiaomi's next big screen device, possibly the successor to the Mi Max 2 or a device from Redmi series will sport a 6-inch OLED screen by Samsung. The report cites Korean publication- The Bell as a source and says that Xiaomi has recently signed a deal with Samsung for a supply of several million panels for its upcoming 2018 flagship. It further says that the shipments are reported to start this December, with an initial supply of 1 million, and a subsequent one of 2.2 million more the next month.

Notably, Xiaomi was supposed to integrate OLED panels manufactured by LG but the deal never finalized. If reports come out to be true and Xiaomi managed to integrate the Samsung's OLED panels, the next handsets from the company are bound to step up the game in multimedia department. OLED panels are known for their punchy and vibrant colour reproduction.

Moreover, it might be case that Xiaomi is trying to implement the new taller 18:9 aspect ratio in its upcoming devices and the next flagship handset from the company might just be the one with an edge-to-edge screen.

We will keep a close eye on Xiaomi-Samsung partnership as it seems quite an interesting one in the tch world. Stay tuned on GIZBOT.