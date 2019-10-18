ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Sees 30-40% Growth In Offline Sales: Report

    By
    |

    Chinese smartphone Xiaomi has announced that it has garnered 40 percent growth in sales across all categories during a festive season, from its offline business this year. In fact, the company is confident of the new launches and the growth momentum, as Diwali approaches.

    Xiaomi Sees 30-40% Growth In Offline Sales: Report

     

    "We have expanded our offline retail presence significantly compared to where we were in the festive season last year. In the first phase of the festive season, we have seen strong growth in both offline and online channels. Our offline sales grew 30-40 percent over the last year (festive season)," Xiaomi India Head of Categories and Online Sales Raghu Reddy was quoted by PTI.

    On the other hand, earlier this month, Xiaomi has announced that it has recorded sales of over 5.3 million during this festive sale. These include a smartphone, Mi TVs, and other IoT products.

    Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 In India

    Meanwhile, Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The new devices had already been launched in China. The newly launched Redmi Note 8 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, for screen protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It also comes in two variants-- 64GB and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android Pie version 9.0.

    On the other hand, Redmi Note 8 sports 6.3 inches full HD+ display. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665SoC. It comes in two variants-- 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The Android Pie is the OS. The rear camera features a quad camera arrangement, which includes the primary shooter 48MP. The remaining three are the same as the Redmi Note 8 Pro, 8MP+2MP+2MP. The front camera features 13MP for selfies.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue