Xiaomi Sees 30-40% Growth In Offline Sales: Report

Chinese smartphone Xiaomi has announced that it has garnered 40 percent growth in sales across all categories during a festive season, from its offline business this year. In fact, the company is confident of the new launches and the growth momentum, as Diwali approaches.

"We have expanded our offline retail presence significantly compared to where we were in the festive season last year. In the first phase of the festive season, we have seen strong growth in both offline and online channels. Our offline sales grew 30-40 percent over the last year (festive season)," Xiaomi India Head of Categories and Online Sales Raghu Reddy was quoted by PTI.

On the other hand, earlier this month, Xiaomi has announced that it has recorded sales of over 5.3 million during this festive sale. These include a smartphone, Mi TVs, and other IoT products.

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 In India

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The new devices had already been launched in China. The newly launched Redmi Note 8 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, for screen protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It also comes in two variants-- 64GB and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android Pie version 9.0.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 8 sports 6.3 inches full HD+ display. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665SoC. It comes in two variants-- 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The Android Pie is the OS. The rear camera features a quad camera arrangement, which includes the primary shooter 48MP. The remaining three are the same as the Redmi Note 8 Pro, 8MP+2MP+2MP. The front camera features 13MP for selfies.

