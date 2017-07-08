Xiaomi shipped 23.16 million smartphones in Q2 2017 globally, number 2 in India with 328% revenue

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday announced that it has shipped 23.16 million smartphones in Q2 2017, a 70 percent increase from the previous quarter. The new figures mark a record high for Xiaomi's quarterly smartphone shipments.

Xiaomi is already doing well in several markets mainly in India and China and while the company has been gaining a lot of popularity, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun disclosed this new achievement stating the revenue from India in the first half of the year has gone up 328 percent year-on-year. "We are now the two brand in the overall Indian smartphone market. Redmi Note 4 has become the highest shipped smartphone in the country, and Xiaomi is now widely recognized as a leading brand," he added.

He attributed the growth to the company's investment in R&D. And most likely, today these investments are bearing fruit. In February, Xiaomi did launch Surge S1, the company's proprietary chipset designed and developed in-house, which was a breakthrough in its chipset technology capabilities. Last year, the company also applied for 7,071 patents globally out of which 2,895 patents were granted. Moreover, half were international patents.

The company's success can also be attributed to the improvements that Xiaomi has brought in product quality and customer care. Apart from that, the company has also made smartphone launches like the Xiaomi Mi 6, Redmi Note 4 and Mi Max 2 which has had a huge demand in the market. Leading to greater sales and ultimately increase in shipments.

Jun has also stated that much of the shipments were because of their dual online and offline strategy that the company has been acting upon to conduct the sales of its products. Besides, the company has opened 123 Mi Home stores across China and Xiaomi is expecting to open another 14 stores. The company has also started opening stores in India as well.

"This achievement signifies a major inflection point in our growth - after two years of internal recalibration, Xiaomi is once again embarking on a rapid growth trajectory," Jun said at the company's smartphone all-hands meeting on Friday. Xiaomi has set a goal to achieve a revenue of 100 billion yuan for the year. Well, it looks like Xiaomi is slowly working towards its goal.

He also pointed out that, in the next 12 months, the company will be hiring thousands of R&D talent for its smartphone business and further bolster the company's innovation capabilities.