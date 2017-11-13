Xiaomi shipped 9.2 million smartphones in Q3 2017: Manu Jain

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi today said that it shipped 9.2 million smartphones in Q3 2017, yes you heard it right, as the company's Vice President and Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain, informed.

Jain said in a tweet,"We started with a humble beginning of selling 100K/quarter in 2014, crossed the 1 million mark in Q3 '15, 3 million in Q3 '16 and now for the 1st time - 9 million in Q3 '17."

Xiaomi continues to be the fastest growing smartphone brand in India, growing at more than 250 percent YoY, he tweeted.

He also quotes CounterPoint report and said that "Today the top 3 best-selling smartphones in India are all Xiaomi India phones, and our motto has always been to deliver high-quality innovative products at the affordable price! This is something that our #MiFans have always understood."

According to a report by research firm Counterpoint has also said that Xiaomi has become the fastest growing smartphone brand in the third quarter of 2017, with a growth of 292 percent Year-on-Year (YoY).

The rise of Xiaomi brand in India can be attributed to the fact that the mid-price segment (about Rs. 10,000) in India started to peak in late 2016. Xiaomi, with its Redmi Note 4, was right there and became the model of the market within no time," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems, Counterpoint Research.

He said that Xiaomi's offline expansion into India with right device portfolio helped the smartphone maker cement its position right after the market leader Samsung.

"It will be difficult for Xiaomi to root out Samsung in the Indian market but yes, it won't be a surprise to see Xiaomi becoming number one model in one of the upcoming quarters," Pathak added.

Counterpoint pointed out that, Vivo and Oppo registered a growth of 121 percent and 117 percent YoY during Q3 2017. Overall, in Q3 2017, a whopping 40 million smartphones were shipped, thereby registering a growth of 13 percent YoY and 32 percent QoQ. That said, festive season helped the smartphone sales in the country.

