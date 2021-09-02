Xiaomi Silently Hikes Five Redmi Smartphones Price In India; Here's The List News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have seen a surging trend amongst the smartphone OEMs giving a price hike to their newly launched as well older models. Xiaomi has been consistent with price hikes for its budget smartphones. The Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 10 series are amongst the recent offerings whose prices have been increased. The brand has once again silently increased the prices of as many as five different models in the country. While all are the devices you need to pay extra for and what are the new prices? Take a look:

Latest Xiaomi Phones To Get A Price Hike In India

The latest set of devices from Xiaomi to get a price hike in India are the Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10S, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Most of the variants mentioned here have received a price hike of Rs. 500, only two of the variants have got Rs. 1,000 price hike.

Following is the price breakdown of all the Redmi smartphones along with the updated costs. Starting with the Redmi 9 series, the standard variant's 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option has received Rs. 500 price hike.

The device was earlier retailing at Rs. 8,999 and will now be sold for Rs. 9,499. Likewise, the Redmi 9i's 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model has also got Rs. 500 price hike and is now retailing at Rs. 8,799 instead of Rs. 8,299.

The last variant in this series whose price has been increased is the Redmi 9 Power. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model's prices have been hiked by Rs. 500. The former will now be available for Rs. 11,499, while the latter can be purchased for Rs. 13,499. Their previous prices were Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

Coming to the Redmi Note 10S, you will have to spend additional Rs. 500 here as well for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. This variant will now be available at Rs. 16,499 instead of Rs. 15,999 price tag. The Redmi Note 10T 5G has received a slightly higher price hike. Both 4GB/ 64GB and 6GB/128GB variant can be purchased at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 following Rs. 1,000 price hike.

Why Is Xiaomi Consistently Increasing Prices Of Budget Smartphones In India?

The major reason for Xiaomi to give a price hike to multiple of its affordable offerings is the shortage of mobile components in the market. This isn't just the case with Xiaomi. Other brands have also taken a hit due to this situation across the globe. We might see the company adding some more models to the list in the future. It remains to be seen which all devices are next in the pipeline to get a price hike in India.

