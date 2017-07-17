Xiaomi to launch smallest Mi TV on July 18, hints teaser

A few days back, there were reports that the smallest Xiaomi Mi TV has received the 3C certification. Now, the company has come up with a teaser tipping that this TV might be launched on July 18.

The teaser posted by Xiaomi doesn't mention the size of the upcoming Mi TV but we can infer that the product will be small. The poster has questions that make us come to this conclusion. It asks if the bedroom is too small that you cannot fit in a TV or if the rental TV was heavy to move. Undoubtedly, these questions hint us that the upcoming TV will be pretty smaller than the previous launches made by Xiaomi.

The teaser has also hinted that the upcoming Mi TV will be a low-cost device. It is believed to be priced lower than the 32-inch variant of the Mi TV 4A. Besides the size of 32 inches, the Xiaomi TV is also expected to boast of the same features as those models of Mi TV that are available in the market.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, the device is available in different models with varying sizes. It is available in 43 inches, 49 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches. The Xiaomi's smallest Mi TV is believed to be launched tomorrow around 10 AM. It might make its debut on Xiaomi Mall tomorrow itself. While the pricing of the device is yet to be announced, it is speculated to cost around 1,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000).

