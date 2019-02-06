Xiaomi smartphone with dual punch-hole camera will soon be a reality

Firstly, the notch design came as a trend setter but it did not last for long. Soon, the wide notch was replaced by waterdrop or dewdrop notch housing only the selfie camera. Following these, select smartphone brands such as Samsung and Huawei came up with the punch hole design to house the front camera. Due to the high screen space that this design brings in, other brands are also jumping on to this bandwagon. The latest one to adapt to this design appears to be Xiaomi.

Xiaomi dual punch hole design

As per a listing on the World Intellectual Property Office WIPO via LetsGoDigital, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has received a patent for the dual punch hole design. The implementation of the dual punch holes on the display followed by Xiaomi appears to be different from the one we expect to see on the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

While the upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to feature an elliptical cutout for the dual selfie cameras, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone appears to have two separate holes. As per the listing, the second hole in the display could be either for the secondary selfie camera or notification light as well as proximity sensor.

The patent listing allegedly shows 24 different designs. All these designs include two holes at the corner of the display, one hole at the left and the other at the right and pill-shaped holes at the left and right corners. Though these new design trends appear to be interesting, there is no specific time frame regarding when the company will launch smartphones with such a display.

Smartphones with punch hole cameras

As mentioned above, Samsung and Huawei have already launched smartphones with the punch hole design. Samsung came up with the Infinity-U, Infinity-V and Infinity-O display panels and launched the Galaxy A8s as the first one from its stable to arrive with such a design. Even Huawei has brought in the Nova 4 and Honor View20 smartphones with a punch hole camera buried in the display.