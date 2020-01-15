ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Smartphone Patent Reveals Wrap-Around Display Design: Report

    By
    |

    It seems the trend of foldable and dual display smartphone is getting viral across all the smartphone brands. Earlier, Samsung and Huawei launched their respective Galaxy Fold and Mate X smartphone, and now it has been reported that Xiaomi is also working on a foldable smartphone and WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) has recently published two new patents for Xiaomi smartphones. Now, LetsGoDigital has created renders of the smartphone-based on the outline of the patent.

    Xiaomi Smartphone Patent Reveals Wrap-Around Display Design: Report

     

    The patents of both the devices feature dual-screen smartphones with wrap-around display design. The first design looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha concept phone. However, the Mi Mix Alpha comes with both side foldable vertical edges. The rendered image also looks similar to Huawei Mate X when it is folded.

    Xiaomi Smartphone Patent Reveals Wrap-Around Display Design: Report

    The second design of the phone shows display wrapped in a different direction. Model B shows a wrap over design from the top of the phone over the horizontal edge. On the rear side, it also sports a punt-hole cut-out for dual camera setup. It has also been noted that both the designs of the phone didn't offer a dedicated selfie camera setup and the main camera is going to be used as the selfie shooter.

    Xiaomi Smartphone Patent Reveals Wrap-Around Display Design: Report

     

    The patent suggests that both the designs of the phone don't have any physical button. But don't worry it's not the final product, and this concept renders are made to showcase the form factor and design of smartphones, which don't include buttons, and ports as well. There is no information on when Xiaomi is going to launch these smartphones.

    Do note that, this is just a concept design based on patent suggested by WIPO and Xiaomi has not confirmed any of these. We recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official confirmation.

    Read More About: xiaomi smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
