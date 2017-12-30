Xiaomi smartphones suffering from contacts merging bug: Company rolls out temporary fix

If you are Xiaomi smartphone user then you must have noticed that the contacts on your device had extra information than what you would normally see. In fact, there were two phone numbers in the same contact. One belonged to the original contact the other one was merged from another contact. We did send a feedback to Xiaomi.

And now Xiaomi has now acknowledged that a bug has caused contacts on selected smartphones to merge incorrectly. We were using Redmi Note 4. Besides, the company seems to have investigated the issue, and Xiaomi has claimed that it was done by third-party apps.

As of now, the company has rolled out a temporary fix in the form of an APK file and this application corrects the merged contacts details. In addition, the company is also offering an alternate solution for WhatsApp and Truecaller users if sideloading the APK file doesn't work.

Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President at Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi, has tweeted out the company's official response to the incorrect merging of contacts, pointing users to an MIUI Forum post that provided the solution.

"Mi Fans, we're aware of an issue affecting some users, relating to contacts incorrectly merging. After our internal investigation, we've found that this is a 3rd party issue. A temporary fix can be found here -http://bit.ly/2BLflfF," Jain tweeted.

After our internal investigation, we've found that this is a 3rd party issue. A temporary fix can be found here - https://t.co/HpzEr4SCi4@XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 28, 2017

The company has provided a link to an APK file download of app dubbed as ContactsCorrector app which will be a temporary solution. Talking about the app, using it is pretty easy. First users will have to download and install the app. Then give it the permissions it asks for. Once the app is set up, users can open the app and press Check. If any error is found, users will need to press Correct to fix the problem.

The forum post adds that if for some reason this doesn't work, WhatsApp or Truecaller users should attempt an alternate method:

Back up WhatsApp data (Settings > Chats > Backup).

Uninstall WhatsApp, and then reinstall WhatsApp.

It the issue persists, users should go to phone's Settings > Sync > Disable WhatsApp Sync.

Truecaller users should repeat the same steps of reinstallation.

"This is only a temporary solution, we are still working on it, and we already have contacted Android and WhatsApp regarding this problem to help fix the issue," Xiaomi has stated in its forum post adding that the issue is reportedly affecting other OEMs as well and not just Xiaomi.