Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 10 stable update for Redmi 6 Pro in India

Xiaomi had launched its budget offering the Redmi 6 Pro back in September this year in India along with the Redmi 6A. The smartphone packs some decent set of specifications and features for its price range. You get a snappy Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM which allows the device to deliver an impressive performance. Now, Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone in the country. While the Redmi 6 Pro ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, the latest MIUI 10 update will be based on the same.

The MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 Pro was first spotted by TelecomTalk and it is being reported that the MIUI 10 update will be rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) update. The MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a build number MI805DISI and it brings along all new gestures updated Recents menu, modified App vault, and screen recording modes.

The new update also brings along the November 2018 security patch with some bug fixes and other improvements and tweaks for the device. With the MIUI 10 update, the users will also get custom apps on their Redmi 6 Pro smartphones such as Hidden Apps, Icon bar and MIUI Calendar among others. As the update will be rolled out as OTA, the Redmi 6 Pro devices should automatically seed the update. However, if in case you don't receive the update, you can always check for the update manually. Checking for the update manually is fairly simple, all you need to do is head to the Settings> System updates > Check for updates.

Redmi 6 Pro specifications and features:

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an aspect ratio 0f 1080 x 2280 pixels screen resolution. The display comes with a notch on top and this is the first Redmi device to feature a notched display.

The device draws its power from a Snapdragon 625 processor which is paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM. Just like the RAM, the device is available in two storage variants including 32GB and 64GB. The internal memory is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The device is backed by a big 4,000mAh battery.