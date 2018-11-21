ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 10 stable update for Redmi 6 Pro in India

The new update also brings along the November 2018 security patch with some bug fixes and other improvements and tweaks for the device.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi had launched its budget offering the Redmi 6 Pro back in September this year in India along with the Redmi 6A. The smartphone packs some decent set of specifications and features for its price range. You get a snappy Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM which allows the device to deliver an impressive performance. Now, Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone in the country. While the Redmi 6 Pro ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, the latest MIUI 10 update will be based on the same.

    Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 10 stable update for Redmi 6 Pro

     

    The MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 Pro was first spotted by TelecomTalk and it is being reported that the MIUI 10 update will be rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) update. The MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a build number MI805DISI and it brings along all new gestures updated Recents menu, modified App vault, and screen recording modes.

    The new update also brings along the November 2018 security patch with some bug fixes and other improvements and tweaks for the device. With the MIUI 10 update, the users will also get custom apps on their Redmi 6 Pro smartphones such as Hidden Apps, Icon bar and MIUI Calendar among others. As the update will be rolled out as OTA, the Redmi 6 Pro devices should automatically seed the update. However, if in case you don't receive the update, you can always check for the update manually. Checking for the update manually is fairly simple, all you need to do is head to the Settings> System updates > Check for updates.

    Redmi 6 Pro specifications and features:

    The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an aspect ratio 0f 1080 x 2280 pixels screen resolution. The display comes with a notch on top and this is the first Redmi device to feature a notched display.

    Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 10 stable update for Redmi 6 Pro

     

    The device draws its power from a Snapdragon 625 processor which is paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM. Just like the RAM, the device is available in two storage variants including 32GB and 64GB. The internal memory is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The device is backed by a big 4,000mAh battery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue