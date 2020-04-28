Xiaomi Starts Taking Pre-Orders For Smartphone Amid Lockdown Scenario In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the entire country is facing lockdown and people are restricted to stay home. Amid Xiaomi has started taking pre-orders on its official website. Yes! You read it correctly, and now consumers can make pre-orders for the products they are planning to purchase directly from the Mi.com. However, the company has mentioned on the website that the deliveries will begin after the lockdown. It's a smart step taken by the company, in case the Indian government extend the lockdown.

The company has also mentioned that the deliveries are subjected to prevailing local restrictions. Meanwhile, Samsung and Vivo has also started taking pre-orders for the smartphones and other accessories via official portal. The companies are said to deliver the products after the government remove the orders for lockdown.

Smartphone companies are searching for something or other alternatives to cope up with the financial distress due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The companies are not able to make sales via offline and online channels. Realme has suspended all the online and offline operations. The company has confirmed that it will not take any pre-orders from users and it will continue the same if the lockdown scenario extends in India. Meanwhile, the government is offering a little bit of liberty to small retailers to operate with necessary measures.

Currently, e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart are only delivering essential products. However, the e-commerce platforms are urging the Indian government to allow the deliveries of other products as well. This step will help retailers and employees to cope up in this challenging time.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has also requested the government to include smartphones in the essential commodities list. The apex body has also asked the Indian government to allow online sales for smartphone across the nation via Amazon India and Flipkart.

