Xiaomi’s Super VIP monthly subscription program will block annoying ads

Xiaomi displays some ads in the system services and these get annoying at times. Until now, the company did not provide any option to disable these ads. Now, it has taken the customer feedback seriously and has come up with a way to disable the ads.

Xiaomi has announced the 'Super VIP' monthly subscription plan to let users get rid of the annoying ads, but this service is available only in China for now. The Super VIP monthly subscription plan is priced at 9.9 yuan (approx. Rs. 100) per month or 88 yuan (approx. Rs. 900) per year. Apart from disabling the annoying ads, this subscription plan also brings about other benefits.

The Super VIP program gives users the access to download 22 exclusive themes, 5GB of cloud storage space and 1,000 books per month. Those who subscribe to the yearly plan will gain access to 37 exclusive themes, 10GB of free cloud storage space and 1,200 books per month.

Basically, this monthly subscription plan is a VIP pass that is limited only to 10,000 users. The program has already debuted in China and will end on December 31. According to GizmoChina, Xiaomi will accept only 1,000 VIP users per day to enroll in this program. For the yearly subscription plan, only 1,000 applicants will be accepted by the company.

The Super VIP membership plan can be accessed only when the users are logged in with their Mi Account. This plan and its benefits do sound attractive and beneficial but we are yet to know Xiaomi will bring this program to India. Notably, the benefits of the plan can be enjoyed only on one smartphone. So any subscriber has multiple Xiaomi devices, then all the devices will not get the benefits.

Needless to say, this program will be a boon as it will block the system and service advertisements. However, it will still display the third-party app ads.