Xiaomi targets to sell 1 million units of Redmi Note 7 in January

Xiaomi is coming with good stock and aiming to sell one million units of Redmi Note 7 in January. All you need to know.

    Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone the Redmi Note 7 last week and the smartphone is all set to go for its first flash sale. The sale is expected to be over infraction of second because of its affordable price tag. Xiaomi's product director Wang Teng Thomas, came out and said some promising words to the Xiaomi fans.

    Xiaomi targets to sell 1 million units of Redmi Note 7 in January

     

    Some fans asked Thomas on Chinese social media website Weibo "Is there a spot in the first sale of Red Rice Note 7?" in reply he wrote, "There should be 1 million units in January, and it will not be difficult to buy the first time."

    Usually, the Xiaomi smartphones come with a shortage of units when they launch a smartphone. But it seems that the company is coming with good stock and aiming to sell one million units in January. This means a good number of fans will get the opportunity to get their hands on the newly launched Redmi Note 7.

    Just to recall, the Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The screen carries a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512, GPU.

    Xiaomi targets to sell 1 million units of Redmi Note 7 in January

    The phone is backed by 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage respectively. The storage is expandable up to 256GB.

     

    On the optical front, the device features a dual camera module at its rear with 48MP + 5MP cameras with 5MP as a depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. It comes with the MIUI camera app with features such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait mode, AI Beauty mode and more. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery and runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 (Pie).

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
