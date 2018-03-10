Xiaomi teaser confirms wireless charging for Mi Mix 2s

Xiaomi will be unveiling its Mi Mix 2s on March 27 and ahead of the launch, we have already seen a couple of teaser hinting the specification of the smartphone. But now a new teaser from Xiaomi has surfaced pointing towards the existence of a wireless charging technology for the upcoming flagship.

This isn't the first time that the device was tipped to feature the wireless charging tech, but this seems to officially confirm the incorporation of the new feature. Although the teaser doesn't clearly mention that the device will support wireless charging, the image shows the presence of a charging pad and sign diagrams.

The poster also has a sign that resembles Qualcomm's Quick Charge which means the device will not only support wireless charging but will also have a fast charging support. What remains to be seen is whether the company bundles the wireless charging pad along with the device.

Notably, the Mi Mix 2S could be the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The report further claims, the smartphone's camera will support Slow-mo. As far as other specifications are concerned, the Mi Mix 2S is likely to sport a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, it will pack either 6GB of 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is further expected to come with 128GB/256GB of internal storage, MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3,400mAh battery.

Previous teaser poster shows the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S sporting a full-screen design with negligible bezels on the top and sides. The chin of the smartphone can't be seen from the image. Presumably, it will house the selfie camera and the sensors on the bottom bezel like its predecessor. However, we have come across some renders of alleged Mi Mix 2S, in which the selfie camera is positioned at the top right of the smartphone.

Furthermore, the company will be launching a new smartphone in India on March 14. From the teaser that was found to be included in the Mi TV 4A video, it was speculated to be the Redmi 5 smartphone that was unveiled along with the Redmi 5 Plus in China in December last year. Now, the company seems to have likely confirmed the same.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 boasts of a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes in three variants - 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB storage.