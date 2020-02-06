ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Teases Redmi 9A With Dual-Camera Setup, 5,000 mAh Battery; Threat To Realme C3?

    By
    |

    Realme and Redmi are known for their rivalry since last year. Today, Realme has announced its latest smartphone in India. Besides, Redmi also teased its upcoming smartphone as 'Desh Ka Dumdar Smartphone' which is expected to be the Redmi 9A. However, the company hasn't confirmed the launch, but the tagline in the teaser post has indicated towards it.

    Redmi 9A Expected Launch
     

    Redmi 9A Expected Launch

    This is going to be the third smartphone under the Redmi A series, recently the company launched the Redmi 8A and the 9A. According to the report, the Redmi 9A will arrive with a dual-camera setup to take on the Realme C3. The teaser confirmed that the Redmi 9A will be launched on February 11, 2020, in India, along with a new Redmi Product. 

    Redmi Announces To Launch New Phone

    Redmi Announces To Launch New Phone

    The teaser image was posted both on Redmi India website and on the official Twitter handle. The Twitter post reads, "Gear up for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! ? #MorePowerToRedmi."

    Redmi 9A Battery

    Redmi 9A Battery

    The listing page revealed that the smartphone will arrive with a better camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and superior design. The listing page also features a 'Notify Me' button which will send you notifications and alerts about the launch of the smartphone. The launch time is slated for 12 PM on February 11. Also, there is a real-time watch indicating the team left for the launch. 

    The listing claims the smartphone offers 'Dumdar Camera' for a perfect portrait which means that the phone offers dual-camera setup. The listing also hinted that the company might launch the smartphone with a new color variant. 

    Redmi Power Bank
     

    Redmi Power Bank

    Manu Kumar Jain has already confirmed on his Twitter handle that the company is planning to surprise fans with two new products. On February 5, the company has also teased a video showing some glimpse of a new product, and in the listing page, the company has teased a 'New Category Launch'. The company is all set to launch a new power bank first time in the Indian market. 

    In the home country China, the brand has already launched a few of the power banks, let's see what they are going to launch in India. The pricing will be revealed at the launch event only.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020

