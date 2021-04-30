Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 10S Indian Retail Box; 64MP Camera, MIUI 12.5 Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has teased a new Redmi Note 10 series smartphone launch in India. The company will be adding the Redmi Note 10S to its mid-range portfolio. Its arrival in the country is being tipped for a while and now the company has started releasing official teasers confirming its launch. The company has already announced this handset outside India and is expected to debut with the same set of hardware in India as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Retail Box Officially Teased

Xiaomi has teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10S in India via its official Twitter handle. The tweet doesn't mention the specific launch timeline but showcases the retail box which is full of graphics. The colorful retail box has tipped some of the key features.

Brace yourselves folks, there's going to be a new player in town!



We're dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot 'em! 😉



Ready, set, go! Don't forget to RT if you think you got them all right. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/1loAhwpdax — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2021

The top of the box confirms High-Res audio support and a Super Display. The box also hints at three different color options including black, blue, and silver. The Redmi Note 10S's retail box also confirms a 64MP camera and hints at MIUI 12.5 interface.

Speaking of the expected features, the Redmi Note 10S will likely sport a 6.43-inch display which will be an AMOLED panel. The display will support 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and have a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The device will come with four rear cameras.

The retail box has confirmed a 64MP primary camera. The remaining sensors will likely be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole will house a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. The Redmi Note 10S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

If we go by the recent leaks, the Redmi Note 10S will be launched in three different options including 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage. The device was launched with an Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 interface in the global market. We can expect the same firmware to drive the unit in India as well.

The Redmi Note 10S features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will ship with standard 4G network connectivity and will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type C port. A 5,000 mAh battery will keep the lights on and it will get accompanied by 33W fast charging technology.

