Xiaomi Teases Special Edition For Redmi Note 8 Pro; When Is It Coming To India?

Xiaomi seems to be launching a new special edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The company has announced through its official Twitter handle that a new special edition will be added to the Redmi Note 8 Pro family. The company has asked the audience to guess the new color variant.

To recall, the Twilight Orange color variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro which was launched in January in China. But now this color variant is not available for purchase. So, we can expect the company to launch the same color globally now. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in multiple colors. However, the handset is available in Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black color options in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications

The smartphone offers decent features at an affordable price. The Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch style. It also offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and the display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the device gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is an additional storage expansion of up to 256GB.

The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For imaging, it has a quad-rear camera module along with a 64MP primary sensor. For selfies and videos, it has a 20MP front shooter. The handset is available in three storage options and the price starts at Rs. 15,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

We can expect the company to launch the special edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro at Xiaomi's virtual event on August 11. The company is also gearing up to launch multiple products at the event, including the Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra Anniversary Edition smartphones.

